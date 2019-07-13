Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $407,037; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Coca (KO) Stake by $1.19 Million; Stock Value Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $451 worth of stock or 4 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney sets dates for second ‘Star Wars’ land attraction – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About China Mobile Limited (CHL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,286 are owned by Empyrean Capital Limited Partnership. Moors & Cabot owns 83,332 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 1.03% or 160,682 shares. Indiana Trust And Invest Mngmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,837 shares. Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 257,677 shares. Moreover, Victory Inc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,205 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Co owns 2,620 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kamunting Street Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 3,500 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advsr Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aspen Investment Management owns 6,632 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 4,462 shares stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il, Illinois-based fund reported 374,302 shares. 152,035 were accumulated by Cardinal Cap Mgmt. Filament Lc holds 4,701 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru invested in 0.36% or 251,047 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc invested in 382,984 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company reported 20,083 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 80,957 shares. 31,520 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Communications. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Company holds 12,460 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 19.04 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.64% or 22.82 million shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.49% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Exchange Management Inc holds 7,715 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 142,725 are owned by Greylin Mangement. Hightower Services Lta owns 2.59% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 431,211 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 13,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cadinha Limited Co stated it has 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 9,715 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 14,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.