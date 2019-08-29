Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position Raised by Calamos Advisors Llc; Shellback Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Brunswick (BC) by $2.99 Million as Valuation Declined

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 59,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 465,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.44M, down from 525,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 280,822 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 104,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.12M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.72 million for 11.47 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

