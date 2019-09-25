Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position Has Upped by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno; Allen Holding Has Boosted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $4.70 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 413,807 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B

Allen Holding Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Holding Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Holding Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 234,036 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,992 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company owns 46,417 shares. 129,194 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,495 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com invested in 59,041 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Ltd Company has 1.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 150,040 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.66% or 12,173 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management Lp owns 4.39 million shares. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.91% or 62,004 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 62,680 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Parus (Uk) holds 6.27% or 98,145 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 4,394 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W/I by 28,000 shares to 177,000 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,800 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).