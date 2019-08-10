Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position Has Raised by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno; Digimarc (DMRC) Holding Upped by Baillie Gifford & Company

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Digimarc (DMRC) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 39,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 517,714 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 477,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Digimarc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 89,603 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,125 shares. Chemung Canal Tru invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith & Howard Wealth Lc accumulated 2,217 shares. Moreover, Naples Limited Co has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aqr Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.22% or 1.90M shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 2,420 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc invested in 12,377 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Corvex Management Limited Partnership accumulated 3.28% or 423,100 shares. Northeast Investment Management holds 2.61% or 280,247 shares in its portfolio. Alta Capital Management Lc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 472,708 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company reported 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Philadelphia Trust reported 11,341 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lomas Ltd Liability Com owns 356,649 shares. Us State Bank De owns 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.31M shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 378,152 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Blair William And Il accumulated 38,352 shares. Northern owns 157,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Baillie Gifford Co accumulated 517,714 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd accumulated 6,470 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Limited Company has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 228 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 192,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 300 shares stake. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Blackrock reported 746,303 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 100 shares. 132,528 were reported by Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:Z) by 25,643 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $36.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.58M shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp.Intl. (NYSE:SCI).