Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Value Rose While Whalerock Point Partners Lifted Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake by $2.67 Million as Stock Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 47,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 91,460 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Principal Gru stated it has 71,469 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,462 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 10,614 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 16,871 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd reported 0% stake. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 29,397 shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP has 5,660 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Limited reported 39,009 shares stake. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 9,600 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs has 313 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 2,861 shares. 2,813 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Llc. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 15 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 175,998 shares to 500,312 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.