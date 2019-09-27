Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Value Rose While Whalerock Point Partners Has Increased Position by $328,735; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $607,959; Shares Rose

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 122,204 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.38 million, up from 119,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 1.61M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.1. About 6.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 63,604 shares to 752,198 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,798 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.