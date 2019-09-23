Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding Increased by Whalerock Point Partners Llc; Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.97. About 55,253 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.33 million for 11.16 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.