Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding Held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno; Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Raised General Dynamics Com (GD) Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.28. About 4.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.1. About 427,017 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,332 are owned by Brookstone Cap. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5,973 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 30,139 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment has 7,522 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 792,713 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lsv Asset has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 3,787 shares. Bristol John W & New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Patten Gru Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 38,653 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,974 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt has invested 0.97% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 2,278 shares.

