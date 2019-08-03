Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding Has Raised by Cleararc Capital Inc; Broadview Advisors Decreased Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $758,150

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 6,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 48,936 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 55,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 573,392 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.13 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group Inc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 7,726 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,259 shares. Moreover, American Int Gp has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 56,667 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wetherby Asset Management has 1,820 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 22,879 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated holds 6,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 50,400 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth invested in 0.51% or 32,209 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares to 717,850 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc reported 107,370 shares stake. Bahamas-based Pictet Fincl Bank Tru has invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yakira Cap Management reported 2.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First United Retail Bank Tru holds 6,880 shares. Convergence Inv Ltd Liability invested in 28,222 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1.09% or 124,108 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chevy Chase Trust holds 2.20M shares. Cincinnati Communication accumulated 375,000 shares. Waters Parkerson Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73,221 shares. State Street accumulated 74.77M shares. Bessemer Gru holds 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.75 million shares. Ohio-based Farmers Trust has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 121,555 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma reported 5,438 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.