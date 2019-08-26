Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $633,810 as Stock Price Rose; Holly Energy Par (HEP) Holder Alps Advisors Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 5,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 90,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $134.06. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Holly Energy Par (HEP) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 218,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.13 million, down from 4.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Holly Energy Par for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 69,468 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 17/04/2018 – People: Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Bryana Holly; 12/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Holly Futures Co. Ltd. On Other; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 18/04/2018 – Rose Walker Adds Transactional, Corporate Attorney Holly Clarke; 19/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS – COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 01/05/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT TRUCK LOADING RACK IN ORLA; 23/03/2018 – Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Files 2017 Form 10-K; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 144,565 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 5,096 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Incorporated reported 72,025 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 64,995 shares. Alps has 4.34M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Bank & Trust Of America De has 155,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com accumulated 102,363 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 1,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). The Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Jane Street Ltd Company holds 0% or 28,242 shares in its portfolio.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 15,639 shares to 885,471 shares, valued at $88.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 19,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Prtnrs Lc reported 819,291 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3.24M are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Vestor Cap holds 988 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Montag Caldwell Lc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,050 shares. 78,005 are held by Pictet Cie (Europe). Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 159,799 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Inc holds 43,585 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Headinvest Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meritage Portfolio Mngmt invested in 0.54% or 47,918 shares. Schroder Grp holds 0.26% or 1.42M shares. First American Bancorp, a Illinois-based fund reported 93,125 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Com invested in 12,828 shares. Moreover, Lathrop Invest Management has 3.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).