Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Cleararc Capital Raised Stake by $407,037; Moors & Cabot Increased Its Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Stake by $520,850

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 23,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 47,350 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 23,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 31,477 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC WILL NO LONGER TAKE INTO ACCOUNT A PORTION OF BEE 1 TRANSACTION’S RESIDUAL SHAREHOLDING; 09/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Experts puzzle over Partners-Harvard Pilgrim merger talks; 20/04/2018 – CALPERS URGES SHAREOWNERS OF PILGRIMS PRIDE TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #6 REGARDING BOARD DIVERSITY FILED BY OXFAM AMERICA AT PILGRIM’S MAY 10 AGM – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – GREECE TO SUBMIT DRAFT LAW ON PPC LIGNITE UNITS SALE BY END MAR; 08/03/2018 – Greece’s PPC says Chinese firms interested in coal-fired plants sale; 11/04/2018 – PPC CEO JOHANN CLAASSEN COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AS A “TOP-UP” TRANSACTION AT LEVEL OF PPC’S UNIT , PPC SOUTH AFRICA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC POWER PRODUCER PPC DEHR.AT INVITES INVESTORS TO SUBMIT EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR COAL FIRED UNITS; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 592,745 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 9,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability Corp owns 6,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 27,500 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,503 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen And Steers holds 0.01% or 102,735 shares. Eqis Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 17,948 shares. 375,828 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 47,350 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 205 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Voya Investment Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.31% or 26,306 shares. Pdt Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 98,753 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). 702,520 are held by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.