Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Cleararc Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $407,037 as Stock Price Rose; Williams Jones & Associates Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW)

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 5.46 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 73,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 69,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $150.23. About 719,704 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,709 shares to 5,884 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,890 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Corp Com (NYSE:GM).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.