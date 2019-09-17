Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Increased Its Holding by $7.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 1.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 35,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 792,388 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.08M, up from 756,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $97.48. About 73,643 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hightower Advsrs reported 68,102 shares. Webster National Bank N A has 1,121 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 51,807 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 2,183 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Farmers Bank has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Nomura Holding reported 10,523 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 114,569 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 34,932 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). National Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.05% stake. 286,345 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kistler owns 484 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,007 shares to 900,939 shares, valued at $120.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) by 33,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,517 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,800 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

