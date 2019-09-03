Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Boosted Stake; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $961,350; Shares Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 33,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 31,086 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 64,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 7.82M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,905 shares to 93,775 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

