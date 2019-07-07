Walt Disney Co/T (DIS) Holder Swedbank Increased Holding by $9.88 Million as Stock Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $5.82 Million as Stock Value Declined

Swedbank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (DIS) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 89,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 70,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 161,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 635,192 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 123,574 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $112.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercont Exchan (NYSE:ICE) by 81,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Est And Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Gm Advisory Inc has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,324 shares. Tiemann Investment Lc accumulated 4,929 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Gru Inc invested in 0.85% or 738,277 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 110,087 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. 856,699 are owned by Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Company. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 8,000 shares stake. The Alabama-based Welch Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Capital Mgmt Llc reported 26,332 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.86% or 151,802 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP accumulated 130,978 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Moreover, Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,500 shares. Bp Plc has 252,139 shares. Ipg Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 54,150 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,698 shares to 94,288 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

