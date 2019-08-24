Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $720,020 as Stock Price Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 270,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79M, down from 275,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 11,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 76,113 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 87,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur owns 97,176 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt owns 82,900 shares. 9,010 are owned by First Personal. 409,014 were reported by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,558 are owned by Adirondack And Management. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited reported 31,477 shares. Van Strum Towne accumulated 38,224 shares or 3.98% of the stock. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 918,732 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Com holds 0.72% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 3.39M shares. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loomis Sayles LP invested in 36,508 shares. Martin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares to 194,180 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

