Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Valuation Rose While Boston Research & Management Has Increased Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Lifted by Evermay Wealth Management Llc

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 3,158 shares. Markel Corp has invested 3.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemung Canal holds 76,033 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Service reported 1.81% stake. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 2.06 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli & Com Invest Advisers Inc has 34,821 shares. Pointstate LP invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge Tru holds 31,036 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% stake. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,698 were reported by Kistler. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 200 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Com reported 3.1% stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

