Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Rose While Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $434,097; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82 million, down from 73,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 3.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 210,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.07M, up from 203,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 1.97 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagleclaw Managment Lc invested in 1,861 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 1.04M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated invested in 2.35% or 129,194 shares. Trustco Bank N Y holds 3.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,611 shares. 118,404 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp. Security Tru owns 39,051 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Snow Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 3.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn invested 4.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 88,206 are owned by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 16,009 are held by Strategic Lc. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 170,077 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 6,336 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc invested in 0.16% or 92,810 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 147,744 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 5,188 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 20,693 shares. Brookstone Capital Management reported 6,338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Estabrook Management has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 10,066 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Next Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,242 shares. 10 owns 155,696 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. 4,547 were reported by Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt. 2.45 million are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Blair William & Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 406,018 shares. Hrt Lc stated it has 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 37,598 shares to 35,124 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 11,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,838 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).