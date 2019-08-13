Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Glenmede Trust Company Na Decreased by $83.44 Million Its Holding; As Tucows (TCX) Valuation Declined, Osmium Partners Has Lifted Holding by $12.17 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 27,473 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 751,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 868,459 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.42M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Electrica Corporacion Sa (RDEIY) by 145,945 shares to 166,068 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 48,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr Cap Com (NYSE:HASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.56% or 12,805 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt reported 14,297 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Associate invested in 0.26% or 102,231 shares. Harvey Invest Co Lc holds 0.11% or 5,604 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 51,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 6,925 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 105,669 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.56% or 95,345 shares in its portfolio. Argent Company invested in 0.58% or 49,949 shares. Maryland Cap reported 13,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. South Street Advsr owns 4,710 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Department Mb National Bank N A owns 5,117 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.