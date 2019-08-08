Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted by $631,035 Its Stake; Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Rose While Regent Investment Management Lowered Holding

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 7,135 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 11,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.65. About 369,256 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 5,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 152,035 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88M, up from 146,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.13. About 11.29 million shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares to 415,980 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,235 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 868,459 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 28,727 are owned by First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.56% or 961,532 shares. Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability holds 2,013 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 12.08 million shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Company has 10,267 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,737 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Axa accumulated 774,959 shares. Contravisory Inv Management owns 35,176 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 26,125 shares stake. Richard C Young And has invested 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 10,065 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt holds 5,411 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 8.56M shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $251.81M for 9.29 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 37,660 shares to 90,150 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 11,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).