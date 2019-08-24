Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Lee Danner & Bass Lifted Its Holding; Country Club Trust Company Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 70.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 6,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 16,372 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 9,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,965 shares to 93,250 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF) by 1,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,808 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,282 shares to 198,187 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 73,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,028 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

