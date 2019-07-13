Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc; Flippin Bruce & Porter Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,632 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 141,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Communications Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Architects holds 4,362 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 188,484 shares. Lifeplan Gp Inc accumulated 1,622 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 58,991 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,125 shares. New York-based Alesco Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,829 are held by West Oak Ltd Llc. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 6.95M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,259 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd accumulated 100,814 shares. Berkley W R has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iron Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15.

