Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Has Lifted by Decatur Capital Management Inc; Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.6. About 3.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 73.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 138,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 49,531 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 187,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $147.33. About 338,816 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com reported 1.84M shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Lc has 4.28% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 312,546 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Llc invested in 2% or 515,324 shares. Brown Advisory has 1,769 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 7,720 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 0.33% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.15% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 22,880 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 22,580 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 190 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt holds 13,308 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 29,056 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 14,800 are owned by Ellington Management Group Lc. First Republic Mngmt Inc reported 8,131 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,225 shares to 10,325 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 125,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Wix Is A Buy While It Trades Close To All-Time High – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Reasons to Hold Wix.com (WIX) in Your Portfolio for Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Israel’s Wix.com Q2 profit up, raises 2019 revenue outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Is Poised to Win the Next Decade Hands Down – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares to 123,625 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,889 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.