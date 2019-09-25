Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Has Boosted by Private Asset Management Inc; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,695 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 82,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93 million shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611.84 million, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92 billion and $19.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,850 shares to 194,770 shares, valued at $46.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 87,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,558 shares to 594,511 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,680 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.