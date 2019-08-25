Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc; Realty Income (O) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Position by $778,764 as Share Price Declined

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 10,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 113,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 124,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 20,440 shares to 53,859 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 11,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Group owns 499,425 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited reported 400 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa holds 3,334 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.03% or 5,285 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Invsts holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,612 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 0.05% or 163,210 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 41,722 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.19% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc owns 248,197 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 480,652 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc accumulated 0.08% or 68,470 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,749 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 6,323 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).