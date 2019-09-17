Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Bessemer Group Has Increased Stake by $14.11 Million; American Research & Management Cut Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $381,248 as Stock Price Rose

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 101,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.42 million, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 3.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 117,639 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 121,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 746,859 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Streaming Wars: Disney Is Killing Netflix in This Critical Market – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney sells YES Network at EV of $3.47B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO) by 37,801 shares to 38,139 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Tech Inc Com (NYSE:AIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.33% or 2,724 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 160,222 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Company accumulated 7,748 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 8,992 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Barnett & Inc holds 679 shares. 232,937 are held by Weiss Multi. Palisade Capital Lc Nj holds 78,919 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Redwood Invs Ltd Co reported 75,419 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Archon Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btc Mngmt accumulated 41,678 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc accumulated 26,699 shares. Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability owns 14,935 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia-based Capital Mgmt Corporation Va has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability reported 0.25% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.2% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has invested 3% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 3,889 were accumulated by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.24% or 7.58 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Naples Advsrs Limited owns 34,544 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 44,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oakworth Cap reported 3,361 shares. Central Natl Bank Com invested in 0.13% or 5,130 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 77,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 12,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock.