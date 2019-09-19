Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder World Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.44 Million as Stock Rose; Brinker Capital Lifted Position in Sap Se (SAP) by $328,032 as Market Valuation Declined

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 10,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 118,187 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.50 million, down from 128,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 67,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 65,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 120,544 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 13/04/2018 – SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Riess; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 10/04/2018 – SAP Announces First Collaboration in esports and Becomes the Official Innovation Partner of Team Liquid; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 05/04/2018 – SAP: Strategic Move Will Strengthen Intelligent Customer Experience Suite of Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 461 shares to 20,792 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,249 shares to 54,420 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,914 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).