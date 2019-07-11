Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Opus Point Partners Management Boosted Stake in Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 6.37M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.37. About 302,763 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hulu Now Has “Clarity” Under Disney Control, Plans to Bet Big on Original Content – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.49 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 23,956 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt stated it has 27,925 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co reported 30,393 shares. 43,596 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated. Aspen Inv reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wetherby Asset Management has 0.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chatham Capital Inc owns 8,084 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 2,100 shares. Fort LP holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,731 shares. 112,572 are owned by Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership. West Oak Cap Ltd Company accumulated 4,829 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 899,287 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Broad Market Etf (FNDB) by 20,600 shares to 77,855 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.6% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 294,638 shares. Artal Gp Sa holds 0.64% or 100,000 shares. Healthcor Ltd Partnership invested in 1.93% or 302,890 shares. Cookson Peirce And holds 0.06% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 4,170 shares. Oppenheimer Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,780 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 282,517 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Limited has 0.6% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 141,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Group Inc Llc reported 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 68,000 are owned by Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. 50,893 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Llp. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 3,537 shares. The Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0.08% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).