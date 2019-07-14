Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Gabelli Funds Maintains Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR)

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 59,118 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,749 shares to 109,362 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. Unsponsored Adr (TCEHY) by 60,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard In Com (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Samlyn Ltd Co has invested 2.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 13.70 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 72,600 shares. The Illinois-based Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence State Bank Na accumulated 0.49% or 11,160 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 158,492 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 88,273 are held by Pittenger Anderson. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 28,832 shares stake. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marietta Inv Ltd Co owns 8,693 shares. Exchange reported 54,933 shares stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. Shares for $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 71,800 shares to 292,410 shares, valued at $55.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 85,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704,500 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 304,154 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 88,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 123,859 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us owns 167,254 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.02% or 18,411 shares. Brinker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 12,137 shares. Forest Hill Capital Limited owns 390,501 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 1,909 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Finemark National Bank Trust invested in 0.06% or 33,156 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,524 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Chevy Chase Tru reported 24,343 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 43,872 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. Stephenson Mona Abutaleb also bought $20,081 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Tuesday, January 22. MAIWURM JAMES J bought 1,000 shares worth $31,689. Shares for $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C. 867 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares with value of $29,972 were bought by REEDER JOE.

