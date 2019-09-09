Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $663,669 as Stock Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 2.65 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 70,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.81M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $231.2. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.94 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M Llp invested in 3,999 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 5,137 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs reported 51,979 shares. Bryn Mawr accumulated 53,879 shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated holds 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2.04M shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 34,154 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 4.71M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,816 were accumulated by Ssi Mgmt. Holt Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,800 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Commerce owns 40,214 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Peoples Svcs Corporation accumulated 1,150 shares. Moreover, Alley Co Ltd Company has 2.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 41,440 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 33,816 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp owns 6,538 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 12,623 shares to 224,288 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 26,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,139 shares to 193,488 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C by 4,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92 billion for 32.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridges Management holds 310,139 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Retail Bank Department has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Allsquare Wealth Limited holds 948 shares. Moreover, Wheatland Advsrs has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 1.99% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,538 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co reported 15,124 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 197,609 shares. Piershale Grp Inc owns 1,878 shares. Dana Advisors invested in 52,178 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associate has 138,422 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Financial Inc invested in 2.37% or 30,370 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru Company has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerville Kurt F holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,962 shares.