Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Holding by $1.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stock Rose While Vanguard Group Lifted Its Position

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 22,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 729,798 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.97 million, up from 707,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $200.4. About 7,631 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 14,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88 million, up from 113,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.44. About 742,154 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 2.12 million shares to 12.31 million shares, valued at $392.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 119,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.31M shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration invested 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 222,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 10 shares. West Coast Ltd Llc owns 59,466 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 2,907 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 13,266 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 1,159 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.11% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). American Int Grp Inc reported 6,451 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.08% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 1,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Stanley has 0.17% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 4,415 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff & Phelps Management holds 19,063 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sns Finance Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 30,359 shares or 0.8% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley & Associate has invested 1.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Limited has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Edge Cap Limited Company holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,677 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 35,954 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 16,933 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 828,086 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 41,777 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 102,485 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 93,987 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,983 shares to 9,946 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 23,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,540 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).