Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Boosted Its Position; Havens Advisors Boosted U S G (USG) Holding

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 26/04/2018 – USG REFUTES KNAUF’S MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT THEIR PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD USGT.BO SAYS SERVESH GUPTA RESIGNED AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF ON POTENTIAL SALE; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter Urging USG Holders to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 7,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 9.22M shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX) by 4.30 million shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond.

