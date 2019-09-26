Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lifted Stake; As The Coca (KO) Stock Value Rose, Oakbrook Investments Lifted Stake by $1.73 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 265,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12 million, up from 229,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 983,568 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 34,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 178,124 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, up from 143,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 516,345 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,128 shares to 159,103 shares, valued at $29.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 2,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,691 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors stated it has 128 shares. Rockland Tru reported 153,296 shares. United Asset Strategies accumulated 36,123 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 29,100 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Mcmillion Management Inc has 0.72% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Diversified Trust Company stated it has 1.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.94% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rock Point Advsrs Ltd reported 6,045 shares. St Germain D J Communications Inc holds 18,683 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hennessy invested in 0.54% or 222,850 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 42,780 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 740,449 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc holds 0.03% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Fincl accumulated 40,776 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 87,767 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 91,206 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 846,040 shares or 7.88% of all its holdings. Covington Invest has 35,234 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.95M shares. 10.89 million were reported by Legal & General Gp Plc. Bath Savings Trust Co invested in 85,792 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Penobscot Investment Communication Inc reported 50,609 shares. Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 14,525 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.22% or 105,016 shares. America First Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 13,577 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,600 shares to 113,500 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 264,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).