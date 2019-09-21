Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Decreased Holding by $955,486 as Stock Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Cut by $876,606 Its Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 4,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 97,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.87M, down from 102,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to give users more control over personal information; 21/03/2018 – Fin24: Breaking up with Facebook is harder than it looks; 26/03/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Kurt Wagner answers Facebook-Cambridge Analytica questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask The data privacy scandal has Facebook scrambling; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 08/04/2018 – Facebook chief appears before Congress, US bank results; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 6,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 139,907 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54 million, down from 146,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd stated it has 10,044 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Global Thematic Prns Ltd Company reported 3.1% stake. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 10,472 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt has invested 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliant Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.06% or 28,960 shares. 26,078 were accumulated by Harbour Invest Limited Liability Com. Hodges Management Inc reported 19,251 shares. Moreover, Ami Management Inc has 1.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,687 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd stated it has 767,890 shares. The New York-based M&T Bank has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc reported 46,417 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 91,159 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Ohio-based Farmers has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,486 shares to 69,142 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 61,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 3,568 shares to 14,068 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 16,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman & Limited Partnership reported 82,771 shares. Westwood Holdg Gru accumulated 25,113 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has 1,081 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Com holds 25,029 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 904,284 shares. Landscape Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Mgmt has invested 3.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hendershot Invs Inc has 1.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Janney Cap Limited reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Renaissance Group Limited Liability holds 162,386 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com has 10,022 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability has invested 1.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa has 3.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,150 shares.