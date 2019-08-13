Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; As Kimberly (KMB) Share Value Rose, Tradition Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.12 Million

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 82,420 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 79,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 6.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 17,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 22,628 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 39,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 954,438 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,083 shares to 343,734 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,363 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp has 250,000 shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 781,758 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company holds 0.91% or 67,153 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood And Palmer reported 0.03% stake. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 5,185 shares. Dean Associate, Ohio-based fund reported 42,861 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tirschwell Loewy has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 436,961 shares stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 17,235 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 79,225 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.52 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1,420 shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 21,173 shares. Farmers Tru has 0.18% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Leavell Investment Mngmt reported 4,078 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Group invested in 1,506 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc reported 12,247 shares. Florida-based Ruggie Cap has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 2.98M shares. Wright Investors Service, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,290 shares. Natl Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Sei Invs reported 201,274 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Schulhoff And reported 13,347 shares. M Holdings Secs Incorporated owns 14,178 shares.