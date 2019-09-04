Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $448,995; Celestica (CLS) Holder Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Its Position by $5.49 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 143,993 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 3.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,920 shares to 25,863 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,656 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.67 million shares. Koshinski Asset Management has 10,448 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 32,091 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 1.65% or 29,452 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regis Lc holds 0% or 3,985 shares. Broad Run Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.09% or 222,009 shares. Pinnacle Partners has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charter Trust has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,749 shares. Connable Office Incorporated owns 21,515 shares. Brandes Invest Lp owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,312 shares. Marvin & Palmer reported 42,569 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 404 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bennicas Assocs invested in 2.03% or 20,825 shares.

