Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Menlo Advisors Has Raised Holding by $1.85 Million; Trinet Group (TNET) Stock Rose While Horizon Investment Services Has Cut Position by $454,300

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.09. About 61,290 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trinet Group Inc (TNET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TriNet Launches Updated HR Solutions Mobile App – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TriNet Group’s (TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for AbbVie, TriNet Group, ACI Worldwide, and IMV INC â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.30M for 30.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 16,075 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Mgmt Lc has 7.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,352 shares. 2,620 were reported by Sonata Capital Gru Incorporated. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.27% or 18,259 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Llc has 2.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,882 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.29% or 14,020 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 1.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). John G Ullman & Associate invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Churchill Management owns 91,057 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset owns 68,893 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited holds 2.1% or 27,061 shares. J Goldman And Lp has 5.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 864,455 shares. West Chester Cap Inc has 4,699 shares. Lynch & Assocs In holds 1.46% or 39,775 shares. Paradigm Fin Ltd Liability Com holds 2,103 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.