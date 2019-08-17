Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Menlo Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $1.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Put) (GLNG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased by $787,500 Its Holding

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Put) (GLNG) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 726,178 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 965,564 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 4.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

