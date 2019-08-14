Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Menlo Advisors Has Boosted Position by $1.85 Million as Stock Rose; As Stryker Com (SYK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.06 Million

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 429,617 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $217.44. About 26,318 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stryker (SYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stryker reports second quarter 2019 operating results NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Q2 earnings up 6%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.61 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,319 shares to 63,862 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 7,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF).

