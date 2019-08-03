Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Has Boosted Its Position by $2.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $4.10 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 59,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 347,509 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 288,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.21M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Group has 21,481 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability accumulated 204,445 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Albion Fincl Gru Ut invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 597,891 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman reported 21,592 shares. Hemenway Communications Lc accumulated 107,954 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has 1,833 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 473,812 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 276,004 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 20,915 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,083 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 4,820 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 13,417 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Grp. Rdl holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,461 shares. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Marvel At Disney’s Box Office Potential This Year – Benzinga” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 23,262 shares to 178,382 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,053 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 6,346 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 65,476 are owned by First Trust Advisors L P. Axa holds 0.02% or 81,640 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Conning Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Rampart Invest Ltd Liability holds 17,827 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 72,385 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Needham Inv Mgmt Limited Company has 105,500 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 814,815 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp owns 175,228 shares. Prescott Gru Cap Mngmt Lc has 22,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation accumulated 72,900 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% stake. Comerica Fincl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 34,742 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.