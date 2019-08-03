Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Platinum Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $308,295

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 25,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,493 shares to 81,617 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,779 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 149,955 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 158,586 shares. 46,077 are held by Kj Harrison. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 15,260 shares. Acg Wealth holds 40,870 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 249,618 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 5.36M shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 51,148 shares. Hm Management invested in 0.22% or 2,731 shares. Glob Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 2.69% or 520,528 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 4,980 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Horrell Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 46 shares stake. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd has 6,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farmers accumulated 7,936 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 4,000 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 2.51% or 323,490 shares. Moreover, Eastern Savings Bank has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 237,961 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Llc has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Umb Bank N A Mo owns 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 556,164 shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 27,013 shares. Interocean Limited Com holds 3.51% or 319,825 shares. 8,705 were reported by Coho. Warren Averett Asset Ltd invested in 0.2% or 11,179 shares. Focused Investors Llc invested in 1.18 million shares or 6.1% of the stock. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 287,000 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% or 9,746 shares. Steadfast Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.67M shares. 5.80M were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Com.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 911,767 shares to 593,205 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,707 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).