Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $6.22 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose While Janney Montgomery Scott Boosted Holding

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 9,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 600,178 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 115,207 shares. Tci Wealth owns 603 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 16 were accumulated by Fil. Fmr Llc reported 1.38M shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 3,122 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 766 shares. Co National Bank & Trust reported 41,221 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 7,292 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vngrd Lgcp Etf (VV) by 12,013 shares to 86,925 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,751 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 7,297 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1.31% or 774,643 shares. 500 were accumulated by Somerset Trust. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 135,505 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.06 million shares stake. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,404 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 17,277 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 4,082 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership owns 121,711 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. 2,370 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Maple Capital Mngmt has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,581 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested in 635,471 shares or 0.94% of the stock.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) by 81,960 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,108 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.