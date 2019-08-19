Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Raised Its Holding by $4.39 Million

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.10M, up from 90,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,930 shares to 47,536 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,970 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prns owns 237,014 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Investments Lp invested in 8,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.47 million shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Commerce LP invested in 11.13 million shares. Syntal Cap Partners Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,140 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation reported 147,246 shares stake. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 5.80 million shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Management reported 27,555 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birch Hill Advsr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,139 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,000 were accumulated by Barbara Oil. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation stated it has 6.83 million shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd reported 78,149 shares or 5.58% of all its holdings.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 4,772 shares to 48,536 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 6,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,203 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).