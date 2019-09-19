Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Fca Has Lifted Its Position by $341,106; Equitec Specialists Increases Position in Dominion Energy (Put) (D)

Fca Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,801 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 7,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 7.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 111.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 66,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 126,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 1.79M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symons Capital Management stated it has 130,607 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Park National Corporation Oh has 18,399 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,474 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 33,708 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division reported 18,225 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 8.73M shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 25,125 shares. Pitcairn invested in 3,821 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,178 shares. Lifeplan Group reported 3,043 shares stake. Holderness Invests Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,895 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 9,557 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr, California-based fund reported 584,877 shares. Hilton Management Lc reported 162 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy Announces Largest Offshore Wind Project in US – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revisiting ARDC’s CLO Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; General Mills Posts Mixed Q1 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation by 2,837 shares to 3,012 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 4.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.