Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Farmers National Bank Increased Position by $388,227 as Share Value Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Position in Take (TTWO) as Share Price Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 5,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, down from 12,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.66. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 16,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 24.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

