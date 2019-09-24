Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; Ithaka Group Boosted Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, down from 115,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 7.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45M, up from 98,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $181.11. About 12.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Congressional Hearing; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Crisis Offers Lesson for Fintech: Fully Charged; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 13/04/2018 – Facebook should testify in front of European lawmakers in person, European Commissioner Vera Jourova, told CNBC; 06/04/2018 – The comments come after Facebook admitted that 87 million users were affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach, more than previously suggested; 26/03/2018 – Jim Sciutto: Breaking: Federal Trade Commission confirms it is currently investigating #Facebook over its privacy practices; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Presses Mark Zuckerberg on the Tension Between Facebook’s Profits and Its Users’ Privacy and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.63% or 4.48 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund has 1.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,104 shares. Banbury Ltd Liability Com invested 6.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 188,051 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 2.04% or 35,850 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest Management has 1.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 1,339 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Limited Liability Com has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,659 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 5.6% or 279,058 shares. 5,500 were reported by Connors Investor. 19,104 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 11,570 shares to 18,430 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 1.52% or 71,972 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited holds 2.79% or 256,276 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,141 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Becker Capital Mgmt has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 1.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chase Investment Counsel owns 1,916 shares. Milestone Gru Inc has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,158 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Company holds 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,737 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 166,203 shares. Montana-based Stack Inc has invested 3.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,994 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 193,455 shares. 833,991 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Wright Inc owns 1.9% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,766 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6,650 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 69,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG).