Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.02 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose While Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,985 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Parsec Fincl holds 149,366 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc reported 110,720 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 96,729 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt owns 4,759 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx stated it has 2,500 shares. Provident holds 2,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 895,064 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,750 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rothschild Cap Prns Ltd Co accumulated 1,821 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 152,621 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney sets dates for second ‘Star Wars’ land attraction – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Hulu’s Original Content Will Get a Big Boost Under Disney – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Ring the Cash Register in Disney Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,753 shares. Estabrook stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jacobs Ca, California-based fund reported 90,765 shares. 179,820 are held by Randolph. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 25,948 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Canandaigua Bankshares invested in 45,480 shares. 14,800 are held by Md Sass Serv Inc. Cim Ltd has 3.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Novare Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,688 shares. Everence Mngmt accumulated 43,782 shares. Cincinnati Corp owns 542,000 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).