Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Davis R M Raised Position; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Management Cut Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 607,298 shares traded or 31.14% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 402,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66 million, up from 377,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurinia reports positive VOS versus Restasis data – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aurinia Announces Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director and the Elevation of Dr. George M. Milne, Jr. to Chairman of the Board – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals a Buy? – Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ILJIN Chairman Issues Open Letter to Aurinia Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights – Financial Post” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,514 shares to 418,434 shares, valued at $55.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,828 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv has 45,139 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Nadler Gp, Illinois-based fund reported 9,294 shares. New York-based Riverpark Advsr Ltd Com has invested 1.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Capital Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,493 shares. First Interstate Bank stated it has 2.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Js Cap Limited Liability stated it has 400,085 shares or 9.34% of all its holdings. Barnett & Co reported 679 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Hldgs Lc invested in 19,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Pentwater Cap Management LP has 1.76M shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Counselors reported 136,570 shares stake.