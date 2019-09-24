Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Trimmed Its Position; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding Held by Telemus Capital Llc

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 308,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02M, down from 311,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 12,954 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 9,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $142.54. About 577,608 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,075 shares to 23,517 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,756 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Pcl holds 45,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 33,504 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 54,311 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs has 43,147 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.9% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Georgia-based Atlanta Cap Management L L C has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Legal & General Public Ltd Company invested 0.25% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc owns 2,430 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 9,569 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 1.05M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited invested in 6,524 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.7% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Oppenheimer has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,861 shares to 33,971 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).