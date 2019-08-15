Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Share Price Rose While Leuthold Group Has Upped by $1.86 Million Its Holding; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shares Rose, Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Lowered Stake by $13.24 Million

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 225,115 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,471 shares to 41,117 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 3,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,804 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,917 were reported by Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Lp has invested 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.47% or 141,795 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 1.20 million shares. Tt stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bath Savings reported 84,336 shares stake. Natixis invested in 0.25% or 362,375 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,000 shares. Ibis Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3.6% or 5,480 shares. Harvest Cap Management owns 5,776 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Martin And Inc Tn reported 0.48% stake. Pension holds 0.81% or 1.90 million shares. Cap Counsel Lc New York owns 1,947 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 149,955 shares stake.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

